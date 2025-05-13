Preston North End's Andrew Hughes & Kendall Rae Knight from Lancashire get engaged after 6 years together
PNE defender Andrew Hughes from Wales has been dating Newton-with-Scales born Kendall Rae Knight since 2019, a year after she appeared on the popular ITV show Love Island.
Andrew, 32, and Kendall, 33, already share a son together and now the footballer has popped that all important question whilst the family enjoyed a trip to Dubai.
Former Miss Blackpool Kendall revealed their big news on her Instagram last night, sharing a gallery of photos from their proposal night with her 711k followers alongside a caption that said: “10.05.25 🤍 YES YES YES to the love of my life!”
In the first image, footballer Andrew can be seen bent down on one knee, presenting the ring box to Kendall, who is dressed in a sleek silver dress - which she later revealed was from Shein.
Further images then show the couple as the moment progresses, with Kendall gleaming happily in one image, crying in another, then kissing her new fiancé in two more.
The couple’s engagement comes a year from the birth of their first child, a boy named Cooper, in March 2024.
Former Carr Hill High School pupil Kendall then also shared the post to her Instagram story, adding: “How did I get this lucky [heart emoji]
“Still in shock. This man never failes to amaze me, it feels like ad ream [cloud followed by ring emjoi]”
In her next story, Kendall films herself as she heads to the meal that night, writing in over-lay text: “Just me thinking I’m on my way to the new restaurant Cullinan in Dubai...
“Little did I know Andrew & Cooper had been sneaking around planning something else [teary eye followed by ring emoji]”
Kendall then shared various more glamorous photos and clips from their night before posting a cute video of the pair accidentally waking up their one-year-old Cooper with their newly engaged excitment.
Andrew and another man can be seen carrying cot bound Cooper down the coridoor of the hotel with Kendal writing in over-leay text: “I AM DYING!!!! [laughing emojis}
“We attempted to transfer Cooper at 1am to our suite so he could join us for engagemtn celebrations, he woke up, he just thought it was a ride LOL”
In the comments to Kendall’s main Instagram post, numerous celebrites offered their congratulations, including Love Island contestants Maura Higgins, Shaughna Phillips and Jess Harding.
Blackpool born Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon also said: “congratulations to you both” whilst fellow Fylde Coast reality star Charlotte Dawson wrote: "So happy for you. Congrats so so so beautiful."