Preston North End fans kick off after match date is switched

Preston North End fans have cried foul after a match date was switched.

The Lilywhites' away clash with Charlton Athletic has been moved back a day to Sunday November 3 for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

But there are no trains able to get North End fans from Preston to London in time for the lunchtime start.

And with many already having forked out for advance tickets, they may not get a refund.

The situation was highlighted by PNE Police, who tweeted about the date change: "Awesome, 0 trains to London on the Sunday morning!!

"The vast majority of #pnefc fans who attend London fixtures do so via the rail network.....0 interest in the supporters. "

PNE Home and Away tweeted : "Loads have booked trains already."

Virgin advised: "Hi there, unfortunately advance tickets are non-refundable.

"Anyone who has purchased an Off Peak ticket can apply for a refund.

"We would suggest contacting the league or PNE.

"Apologies for any frustration or inconvenience caused around this"

But fans were not happy.

Luke Beardsworth tweeted: "Is there any good reason why these are non-refundable?"

PNE police also pursued Virgin ans asked the train operator: "Are advance tickets transferable for alternative journeys?

"Most football fans plan these trips around the cheapest available tickets which are generally advanced.....the game in question is just over 5 weeks away & has been changed....surely something can be done?"

Virgin replied that advance tickets can be amended for a £10 admin fee plus any difference in fares (if applicable).