Tippy Toes Baby Bank have hailed Deepdale captain Alan Browne for his generosity after the midfielder paid for some temporary storage for the South Ribble-based organisation.

After having to move out of their regular leisure centre in Leyland, Tippy Toes have been struggling to find a home for essential items that have been donated to them.

They work to support families in and around Chorley, South Ribble, Preston, and surrounding areas who are in urgent need of baby essentials.

PNE skipper Alan Browne

In a post on their Facebook page, Tippy Toes said: “We first met Alan late last year when he met with our Mr Tippy Toes and gifted him some tickets to a match to say thanks for all his hard work delivering for us.

“Alan was really interested in what we do and having a young family himself, he was touched by TippyToes and our service.

“Alan saw that we were struggling and has organised and paid for some temporary storage for us!

“We are so grateful that he saved us from having to get rid of items that we really need to keep for referrals. Alan, thank you, your generosity means so much!”

Republic of Ireland international Browne, 26, has been with North End since leaving his native Cork in 2014. He was named club captain at the start of last season and has amassed more than 300 appearances for the club.