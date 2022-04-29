Michael James Richard-Hargreaves, of Farringdon Close, Preston, was found dead at home aged 31 by the mother of his daughter around 9.30am on November 8.

Amy Hughes, who was Michael’s partner for seven years, said: “He was diagnosed with ADHD as a child. He was up and down like a yoyo. One minute he was alright; the next minute he was really angry. He couldn’t control his emotions.”

Michael had suffered from anxiety and depression for many years and had a history of self-harm, according to his GP. He denied having suicidal thoughts when he visited Dr Rashid Ali, despite having “recurring thoughts that life was not worth living.”

Preston Coroner's Court

Michael was prescribed antidepressants and referred to mental health services.

His mum, Samantha Finch, said she received a text from Michael saying, ‘I don’t like myself and when I look at myself I feel ugly.’

But he denied having any suicidal intentions and told her his children were a protective factor, she adds.

Amy says Michael seemed in a “low mood” when they went to a firework display on November 5th and told her the next day that, “He didn’t want to be here.”

She adds it was common for Michael to text multiple people, herself included, that he was going to take his own life.

There were “400-odd contacts” between the pair in the week before Michael’s death, senior coroner Dr James Adeley revealed, with Michael accusing Amy of “mugging him off”.

She went for a night out with girlfriends on November 6 and her daughter stayed with Michael overnight.

She says he was angry with her for being out when he wanted to drop their daughter off the next afternoon and became violent towards her when she arrived at his house to pick her up.

Amy said: “When I got there, he ended up locking me in the flat. He put his hands around my throat, was shouting at me and pushed me across the kitchen because I’d been out. He was calling me two-faced. I went and sat in the bathroom while he was in the front room while he calmed down, then after a while he let me out, so me and my daughter went.”

When she saw he had not logged onto social media the next day, she went round to his flat and found him behind the front door.

Det Sgt Andy Gill attended Michael’s flat at 10.30am after his body was discovered, found some medication, old-looking empty bottles of alcohol and a small amount of cannabis but no suicide note or “suspicious circumstances”.

Dr Adeley concluded that Michael had killed himself.

He added: “It’s quite obvious from the number of you here that Michael’s missed and was loved. There are difficulties facing people with ADHD. Cannabis gives them respite from their racing thoughts.

"It’s obvious he had depression, difficulties controlling anger, and there’s a huge difficulty predicting when he’s going to be up or down and if anything is going to move him in any particular direction.