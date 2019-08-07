Preston Makers’ Market returns to new location in Preston this weekend

Have your say

Preston Makers’ Market will be returning to a new location in Preston this Saturday.

Some of the goodies on offer at the new site on Earl Street include pies from To-Pie-For, cheese from The Cheese Counter and even bunzels from Hot Stuffed.

Roseann McGlinchey from the Makers’ Market said: “With over 90 artisans showcasing you are sure to find something to enjoy.

"There will be a range of artists including Preston locals The Gingham Flamingo and Fieldday, crafters making candles, bath bombs and jewellery.

"There is even doggy surprises from Vegan Poochy Treats and Millie and Ruby to pamper any puppies at this dog-friendly event.”