Preston Larder's very local Christmas gift cuts food miles
The Preston based food initiative the Larder is offering its customers the opportunity to create what it describes as a "climate friendly Christmas" gift.
The Larder hopes customers will create their own hamper of edible goodies and gifts comprising " lovely Lancashire produce, delicious homemade treats and delightful handmade items."
Its premises on Lancaster Road near the Guild Hall are open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10am - 4pm. It closes for the festive season on December 23.
A spokeswoman said: "As well as our hampers you can also gift being a "Friend of the Larder" to your friends and family."
It will cost £12 a year to become a Friend and a range of benefits include a quarterly newsletter with recipes, updates and eco tips plus exclusive guest list tickets to Meet the Suppliers and Taster events.
Following the pandemic lockdowns the Larder café is currently being transformed into a wholefood deli and eco hub to provide an environmentally friendly shopping experience without plastics or waste in the heart of the city.
The re-envisioned Larder will also offer a range of ethically sourced food items including locally grown fresh produce, dried wholefoods, jams and chutneys made in house and local apple cider vinegar. The venue will still offer hot drinks, cakes and light bites to eat in its deli counter area or to take away.
For more information about Friends of the Larder see here https://t.co/FOuHew4YBz ort ask for information in The Larder.
For more on The Larder see here and here . For details of Larder founder Kay Johnson's trip to Windsor to get her MBE see here