Dental nurse Tasha and Chanel who is studying social work, started off on their mission in October to highlight more needs to be done to encourage men to talk about their feelings rather than bottling them up.

Since then they have put together a fundraiser at Ingol Labour Club which they managed in only six days to coincide with International Men's Day (Friday, November 19), set up a GoFundMe page to aid men's mental health charities in Preston, held another fundraiser at Lea Labour Club, released doves and, most recently, have undertaken a sponsored walk last Sunday from Preston - Lytham Windmill with the names of lost loved ones emblazoned on the back of their T-shirts.

Armed with donation buckets, passers-by contributed and honked their horns to show support and keep the ladies' spirits up as they braved the cold during the four-hour walk. They were joined on their walk by fellow organiser Jane Salthouse.

Tasha and Chanel at their recent fundraiser.

Both ladies who have lost male friends to suicide feel more needs to be done to highlight the issue of men not being able to talk about their feelings, instead choosing a dark path that they then struggle to come back from.

Tasha, who is currently on maternity leave, said: "There was a bit of discomfort we went through but nothing compared to losing a loved one.

"Thanks to everyone for donating and their continued support.

"We cannot emphasize enough how important it is to stay awake around mental health to be raised.

Guests who attended the recent fundraiser at Lea Labour Club in Preston.

"It's down to our community to save the life's of our loved ones. We need to actively be speaking and encouraging people to talk out.

"We never know who is going to be next, it's scary."

If you would like to make a donation to the fundraising page CLICK HEREIn the UK suicide is the biggest killer of men under 45.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts please contact the Samaritans free on: 116 123.

The Lea Labour Club played host to a recent fundraiser for men's mental health.

Tasha on the sponsored walk.

The doves which were released in memory of lost loved ones.

Releasing the doves.

All the names of the people who lost their lives to suicide.