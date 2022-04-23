The incident is taking place on the Rough Hey Industrial estate in Preston.
Longridge Road in Preston is currently closed from Bluebell Way to the junction with The Hills. People are being told to keep their windows and doors firmly closed, avoid the area and also J31A of the M6 due to smoke travelling over the carriageway.
Large fire breaks out in Preston
- 10 fire engines are at the scene of a fire at the Rough Hey Industrial Estate
It’s not the first time there has been a blaze at Recycling Lives, fire crews having tackled significant blazes in both 2015 and 2019.
The scene as fire crews get to work at the Recycling Lives site. Picture: Neil Cross
Reports of real traffic issues in the area due to road closures. Smoke is even impacting on the M6.
Smoke coming out of the Recycling Lives site as firefighters tackle the significant blaze. Picture from reader Chris Marland
An image from a passer-by of the Recycling Lives fire
Lancashire Fire and Rescue have released footage of the fire, showing the extent of the flames at Recycling Lives
The fire involves approximately 200 tonnes of pre shredded cars and metal, Lancashire Fire and Rescue have said. Six crews were originally at the scene but that now numbers 10, with two aerial ladder platforms.