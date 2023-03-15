A regular school bus service will grind to a halt after the Easter break – leaving many parents scratching their heads with worry.

Walton-le-Dale High School, Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge, will no longer have a dedicated bus service after the Easter break and will instead have to use public buses.

Parents were told in an email from the school’s headteacher James Harris that its existing provider, Moving People, would stop providing its current service because it was “no longer financially viable”. Mr Harris said the school then attempted to find alternatives but all the subsequent quotes were beyond the school’s budget.

Walton-le-Dale High School will be stopping using its regular bus service after the Easter break due to price increases

What will happen to Walton-le-Dale school bus?

The school says it will now back to bus providers in an attempt to negotiate a better price but has warned a solution is unlikely to found before the start of the Easter term, meaning its school buses will stop running from April 17. In an email seen by the Post, Mr Harris also told parents pupils will now have to travel in public transport until an alternative can be found.

What does the school say?

An email sent out to parents added: “As you will be aware there has been considerable discussion about the school bus services over the past few weeks. Moving People gave notice due to lack of financial viability. We went out to tender for the bus services. We received the quotes on February 17 and these were much higher than expected.

The main services affected are the 152 or the train from Blackburn, the 125 from Preston and the 153 from Leyland

"We know that this is a very serious issue, the buses are a factor in some families choosing our school for their children. We sent out indicative figures for school bus pass prices and comparative figures for public transport and asked who would be likely to use the school buses at the new price.”

How have parents reacted?

One mum told the Post: “My oldest is doing her GCSEs. Most of the children don't know how to get on buses to the town centre then Walton-le-Dale or Blackburn and other surrounding areas. This is very worrying for most of the parents as a lot cannot afford two bus passes per child. It's very distressing for a lot of the parents and pupils.”