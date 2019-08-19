Preston Guild Hall Ltd £4.5m in debt when it went into administration

Preston Guild Hall Ltd was in debt to the tune of £4.5m when it went into administration.

A report from the administrator Beverley Budsworth shows the amount of money the firm owed to individuals and businesses.

The Guild Hall, which has been run by Preston businessman Simon Rigby, was shut suddenly in May.

The lease of the building was then seized by Preston City Council in June.

Mr Rigby, who says he loaned around £6m to Preston Guild Hall Ltd, told the Post that no one lost more in the closure of the Charter Theatre and Great Hall than he, himself.

He said: "Preston Guild Hall was and hopefully soon will be again a massive operation and the numbers in the administrators report are commensurate with the scale of the operation.

"The operator and I who I had lined up had agreed to work with us to settle all promoters and re employ the staff but Preston City Council intervened knowing our plans. I hope that whoever they select will do likewise.

"If I had been allowed to reopen by Preston City Council I am on record as saying we planned to honour all advanced sales by either delivering the show or refunding the ticket money.

"Again I would hope that whoever the council get in to operate Preston Guild Hall will do something for the ticket holders as it would be good business."

Mr Rigby also says that legal action is pending over his loss of the Guild Hall lease.

Councillor Matthew Brown, leader of Preston City Council, said: “Unfortunately Preston City Council is among the number of creditors owed a significant amount of money from Preston Guild Hall LTD.

"As this is tax payers money we are actively considering reasonable means to recover this money owed. We hope a resolution will soon be found and these debts can be settled.

"The Special Urgency Decision to re-claim Preston Guild Hall was agreed in the best interests of the city and the council.”