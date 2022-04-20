Preston garage donates three refurbished armoured vans delivering aid to Ukraine

Security specialist Fleet Service Ltd in Ribblesdale Trading Estate has equipped vehicles used for delivering cash and valuables in the UK with armour that can protect the crew from projectiles, explosives and gunfire in a conflict situation.

The first van arrived at ArmySOS in Lviv with body armour and front-line medical supplies last fortnight. Two more vehicles, supplied last week, will also continue deliveries from a base in Poland.

Company director Graham Beston said: "Fleet Service Ltd is proud to help support the Ukrainian people in this time of war. It is a privilege to have the ability to repurpose our armoured vehicles for humanitarian relief."

The first armoured van refurbished by Fleet Service Ltd after arriving at ArmySOS in Lviv with body armour and front-line medical supplies.

The initiative was set up by the Polish Association Gloucestershire, with city councillor Alastair Chambers leading the sourcing and personal delivery of the vehicles.