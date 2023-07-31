The Irish singer, who died last week aged 56, contacted Louise Woolcock from Preston, Lancashire, in 1991, who had terminal cancer, her father Philip Woolcock has revealed. O’Connor had heard Louise's story because the family were raising money for Bispham's Trinity Hospice which was taking care of the 20-year-old in her final months.

Louise's dad Philip, from Preston, said: "It didn’t stop there, this lovely compassionate woman always stayed in touch. She sent Louise wine and flowers and letters right up until her death in 1992.

In a letter to a The Telegraph newspaper, Philip wrote: "Sinead had heard of Louise’s illness from some source, probably the press, as we were raising funds for our local hospice. My daughter was a great admirer of her and loved her music. During this long call, Sinead invited my daughter to travel to London to spend some time with her. Needless to say Louise was thrilled.

"A few days later she met Louise at Euston Station and, to cut a long story short, Louise had the best week of her short life. They dined, they drank, they danced – but most of all they laughed irreverently. Sinead was at the height of her fame. Louise returned home exhausted and happier than I had seen her since her devastating cancer diagnosis. My thoughts are with two remarkable women who, I have no doubt, will be somewhere still laughing, dancing and singing.”

O’Connor was not the only famous person to befriend Louise, who died from a rare form of cancer in Bispham's Trinity Hospice 1992. She became friendly with Princess Diana and met her twice. On the fifth anniversary of her death the Princess rang Philip and Louise’s mum Judy and spent half an hour recalling shared memories.