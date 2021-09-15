Preston D-Day veteran's name will live on as new home development in Whittingham is named in his honour

The Rogerson family with a picture of a young Gerard Rogerson

Homebuilder Barratt Homes has decided to name their new development on the former Whittingham Hospital site Rogerson Gardens after war veteran Gerard Rogerson, who died aged 94 last year.

>>>Click here to read tributes to Mr Rogerson.

Mr Rogerson, from Longridge, was just 18 when he took part in the Normandy Beach landings and was presented with the Legion D’Honneur, France’s highest military commendation, in 2016.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Royal Engineer Gerard Rogerson from Longridge pictured in 2016 with his Legion D'Honneure medal for WW2 service in France.

After his homecoming from the war, Mr Rogerson spent half a century as a District Garden Superintendent at Whittingham Hospital, tending the grounds at the old hospital that sat on the land of the new development.

Representatives of the family, Helen Heaton (nee Rogerson) and Jason Coates, said: “It is a very proud moment for us all to have Gerard memorialised in this way.”

Rogerson Gardens will provide up to 750 dwellings, of which Barratt Homes will provide 248 new homes, underpinning 496 new jobs.

Barratt Homes will also be investing funds in the area including £100,000 towards S106 contributions as well as paying approximately £1.3million Community Infrastructure Levy in the Whittingham scheme.