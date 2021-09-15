Preston D-Day veteran's name will live on as new home development in Whittingham is named in his honour
A new estate in Whittingham is to be named after "a true British hero" who tended to the land for more than 50 years.
Homebuilder Barratt Homes has decided to name their new development on the former Whittingham Hospital site Rogerson Gardens after war veteran Gerard Rogerson, who died aged 94 last year.
>>>Click here to read tributes to Mr Rogerson.
Mr Rogerson, from Longridge, was just 18 when he took part in the Normandy Beach landings and was presented with the Legion D’Honneur, France’s highest military commendation, in 2016.
After his homecoming from the war, Mr Rogerson spent half a century as a District Garden Superintendent at Whittingham Hospital, tending the grounds at the old hospital that sat on the land of the new development.
Representatives of the family, Helen Heaton (nee Rogerson) and Jason Coates, said: “It is a very proud moment for us all to have Gerard memorialised in this way.”
Rogerson Gardens will provide up to 750 dwellings, of which Barratt Homes will provide 248 new homes, underpinning 496 new jobs.
Barratt Homes will also be investing funds in the area including £100,000 towards S106 contributions as well as paying approximately £1.3million Community Infrastructure Levy in the Whittingham scheme.
Neil Goodwin, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “It’s great to honour a veteran in this way and give him and his family this lasting legacy of his time serving the country.”