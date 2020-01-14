Preston customers raise nearly £4,000 for rescue pets

Colleagues and customers at Pets At Home Preston raised £3,570 for Support Adoption For Pets’ Santa Paws fundraising appeal.



Since the nationwide fundraiser launched on 22 November last year, both colleagues and customers in Pets At Home Preston helped raise money for pets at Woodlands Animal Sanctuary over the festive period.



The appeal, which ran until Christmas Eve, gave customers at Pets At Home Preston the opportunity to donate funds for pets spending Christmas at Woodlands Animal Sanctuary, along with other Pets at Home stores across the UK, which were also supporting their local rescues.

The annual Santa Paws appeal marked the final fundraising event of 2019 for Support Adoption For Pets, and in total raised a staggering £1.9m in Pets at Home stores nationwide.

Throughout 2019, rescue centres across the UK worked to build close relationships with their local Pets at Home stores, raising vital funds for the rescues through Support Adoption for Pets’ Charity of the Year scheme. This began with a Summer Fundraiser throughout May and June, which raised a combined total of more than £683,000 for rescue centres across the UK.

The Charity of the Year programme, which is continuing into 2020, has provided a unique opportunity for rescues to raise awareness of their work in their local communities, with the Santa Paws appeal offering one final fundraising push during the festive season.

Due to Pets at Home Preston’s fantastic fundraising efforts throughout 2019, a cheque for £2,393 will also be awarded to Woodlands Animal Sanctuary.

Support Adoption For Pets fundraising manager, Amy Wilson, said: “Every year, we set ambitious fundraising targets for our Santa Paws appeal, but in 2019 in particular, our new Charity of the Year partnerships allowed rescues and their local Pets at Home stores to build even stronger relationships to raise these vital funds.

“We would like to thank everybody who made a donation in Preston. Your help and continued support in 2019 brought wagging tails and smiles, not just at Christmas, but all year round, to the lives of pets who need it most.”

In 2006 Pets at Home established the charity Support Adoption For Pets. Since then it has helped more than 1,000 rehoming centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK. In addition to its fundraising, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in Pets at Home stores.

To find out more about Support Adoption For Pets or to support the charity visit https://www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/santa-paws/