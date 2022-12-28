Find out what the Post thought about Preston's latest new health technology- a cryogenic chamber.

But as well as bringing a new style of training, Pro-Fit has allowed a new technology in the form of cryotherapy to make its way to Preston for the first time.

Nargis Malik began her cryogenic business, BioHacking Lancashire in 2014 in Blackburn, and says she remains one of the only people in the North West that offers it. Having now partnered with Pro-Fit, I have been invited to the gym to test it out. Available to anyone, not just gym members, the chamber costs £30 a session, and the facial £40.

Explaining why they decided to offer cryotherapy at their site, Chris Warren, who founded Pro-Fit alongside Graham Webb, Steve Butters and Matthew Dewhurst, said: “If we compare to other facilities around…nowhere else does the same kind of thing. To get anywhere that does the same cold exposure, same recovery capabilities, you'd have to go to an Elite Sport Club somewhere...like Manchester City.

Pro-fit co-owner Chris Warren said: "Our main thing is we want people to achieve their potential but we also want to bring the community aspect, as it says on the wall, when you're here you're family, we want to bring that in to fitness."

“And the reason we wanted to include that is because if you're gonna come in and train…you also need to recover really well. We can help with nutrition, we can help with sleep, we can help with so many aspects that help you recover but things we can't take into account is how fast and how well the body can recover. People might also have aches, pains, niggles that cause them to have to avoid certain exercises or training, but if we can do things like cold therapy, other treatments that we provide within the cryochamber and recovery suites and systems, it means people can do more and if they can do more they can achieve more.”

Now excited to see what all the hype was about, Nargis led me to the chamber, held in a private room on its own, and at first glance, it looked just like a tanning booth, but the sound of the whirring fan, the chill in the air and the ice vapour leaking out the top, reminded me of its true function.

Explaining what was about to happen, Nargis said: “You stand in it, your head is exposed at the top and your body's enveloped with subzero temperatures for three minutes, just to give you enough thermic shock for the body to respond, to recover, to the extreme temperatures. It will reduce inflammation, pain, swelling, lactic acid build up, burn calories, elevate your mood, release endorphins and it’s a really good recovery protocol for the body.

“It's extremely cold, however, it's very superficial. It's just gonna reduce the skin surface temperature... by 15 degrees…You’ll be pleasantly surprised that your body will feel like ‘oh my God, yeah I need this’. It's not as daunting as it is outside because there’s no humidity, there's no moisture. It's completely dry, it’s dry vapour on the skin surface, so it’s quite a weird sensation but pleasantly comfortable.”

To enter the chamber you must wear thermal gloves and socks (provided), and wear either swimwear or shorts and a vest.

Nargis then left me to change and put on thermal socks and gloves – a safety precaution to protect extremities from frostbite.

Standing in my swimsuit in a warehouse in Preston, I was already freezing at this point so wasn’t expecting to get a shock upon entering the chamber but I was quickly proven wrong.

I’ve always had very dramatic responses to the cold, so my body automatically got taken over by extreme shivers – although Nargis told me that just meant I was burning more calories, with three minutes in the chamber allowing one to lose around 300.

45-year-old Nargis Malik is the owner of BioHacking Lancashire which now offers cryotherapy services from Pro-Fit Preston.

In terms of the sensation, I’d say imagine being stuck waiting at a bus stop on the coldest day in winter, when the wind feels like it’s biting your face. It’s like that but more intense, the blast pushes on every part of you at once so it becomes almost like a massage. So although it’s uncomfortable at first, it really does start to feel comforting as your body adjusts.

Nargis stays with you throughout the process to distract you from any discomfort and check you are okay. I found I really needed that, but of course, like in a taxi, you can stay silent if you want!

Three minutes in the chamber went by quickly, and if you were regretting your decision during the treatment, it’s taken over by relief upon leaving, so push through! You feel super light, alive, and as a keen gym goer myself, I could already feel the relief on my muscles.

Indeed it is used by sports stars, as Nargis told me: “It's very well recognized in the sports industry...and we've got huge advocates like Cristiano Ronaldo, he has one in his home, you've got Sir Mo Farah.”

The cryogenic facial is more popular and costs £40 a session.

Afterwards, Nargis asked if I had any tense spots on my body and then sprayed them with a cryogenic spray by legendary MMA fighter, and another cryotherapy advocate, Connor Mcgregor, which left a lovely soothing sensation.

But the ultimate soothing sensation was yet to come, as Nargis then offered to give me a cryogenic facial.

I can see why it’s the more popular treatment, there was no discomfort at all as she blasted my face for 15 minutes with air at varying sub-zero temperatures. It was a very relaxing experience and I could’ve fallen asleep if I wasn’t asking questions like a true journalist.

Afterwards, it made my skin look so fresh, I was glowing, had closed pores and felt really awakened; it certainly felt like I’d got more for my money than other facials I’d had.

All in all, I would definitely say both the cryogenic chamber and the facial are worth trying at least once, and for fitness enthusiasts even routinely. To have such treatments so conveniently located and at a decent price is still rare, plus it made the cold walk home in Preston feel like a doddle!

