Michael Thomas Moran, 45, of Victoria Street, Longridge, is accused of intentionally strangling the woman on 21 April this year. At a previous hearing at Preston Magistrates Court, on April 25, he entered a plea of not guilty. Mr Moran has also been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm by beating her between April 1 – 4 to which he also pleaded not guilty.

He has been remanded on conditional bail until his court hearing at Preston Magistrates Court on June 28. The conditions of his bail are that he is not allowed to contact directly or indirectly the alleged victim/witnesses, and that he has to reside at an address at Lincoln House, Arundel Place, Preston, every day between 7pm until 7am, with a curfew condition that he is to be electronically monitored.