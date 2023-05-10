News you can trust since 1886
Preston court: man charged with strangling woman

A Preston man has been charged with strangling and assaulting a woman and will stand trial.

By Emma Downey
Published 10th May 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 11:12 BST

Michael Thomas Moran, 45, of Victoria Street, Longridge, is accused of intentionally strangling the woman on 21 April this year. At a previous hearing at Preston Magistrates Court, on April 25, he entered a plea of not guilty. Mr Moran has also been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm by beating her between April 1 – 4 to which he also pleaded not guilty.

He has been remanded on conditional bail until his court hearing at Preston Magistrates Court on June 28. The conditions of his bail are that he is not allowed to contact directly or indirectly the alleged victim/witnesses, and that he has to reside at an address at Lincoln House, Arundel Place, Preston, every day between 7pm until 7am, with a curfew condition that he is to be electronically monitored.

Preston Magistrates CourtPreston Magistrates Court
