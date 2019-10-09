Preston couple burgled while on Thomas Cook holiday

Have your say

It should have been the dream holiday.

But for Callum Sherrington, 24, and fiancée Rebecca Fierro, 22, it turned into a two-fold nightmare.

The mess made in the burglary

The Preston couple had booked their flights through Thomas Cook, which went into liquidation just as they got to Spain.

Then, just as they were due to return home, their house was burgled with more than £1,000 of technological goods stolen.

Chef Callum said: “We booked ages ago with Thomas Cook to go on holiday.

“The flight there was fine and we arrived on Sunday at about 10am Spain time.

The door was kicked in while they were on a Thomas Cook holiday

“On Monday morning my girlfriend wakes up and tells me Thomas Cook has gone under.

“Skip to Saturday we were about to go and get food out.

“My mate Dan was looking after the cats for us and we got a call at 6pm Spain time to find out that the house has been broken into.

“They had smashed through the back door.

“All the cupboards and doors had been opened and gone through. They took a laptop, Xbox, Kindles - all the entertainment stuff.

“All that was left was my laptop and TV.”

Callum and Rebecca have reported the break-in to the police.

Lancashire Police confirmed the burglary to the Post and said they were investigating.

Callum says he doesn’t have much hope of getting the stolen items back and is now looking into replacing them.

He added: “Someone’s clearly seen Dan go in and out twice a day and worked out that we were away.”

The couple were even able to provide a name to the police for who they think might have been involved in the burglary.

When Rebecca had called Amazon to sign her account out on her tablet the company said another person had signed into their Amazon account and even gave her the name of the person.

Thankfully for Callum and Rebecca, getting repatriated to the UK turned out to be fairly straight forward.

“The hotel was very nice,” said Callum.

“It paid for everything. The plane on the flight back was huge - every other person had a row to themselves.”

Asked if the flight cut short their holiday Callum added: “No, it was pretty much bob on. All the transfers were still in tact.

“We found out when the plan was going the day beforehand. The flight was only an hour later.”

The burglary in Yewtree Avenue, Grange took place on Saturday, September 28. Crime reference number: 04-172356-19