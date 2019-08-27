Preston Conservative group apologises after calling Labour city councillor a Nazi following controversial Tweet with burning Tory placard picture

Preston’s Conservative group has apologised after calling a Labour member of the city council a Nazi when he issued a controversial Tweet.

In a picture posted on Twitter Labour coun Freddie Bailey appeared to be celebrating 40,000 followers with an image of him with young people at a festival burning a Conservative party poster.

Coun Bailey, who was promoted to the role of Cabinet member for Community Wealth Building after the May local elections, has since deleted the Tweet but the Post was met with silence on asking him whether he would also be issuing an apology for his part in the fall out.

In a statement from the Conservatives coun Ron Woollam, Conservative deputy group leader, said: “Although the word may have many different connotations, coun Baileys’ ever increasing belligerent and intolerant views and actions need to be called out for what they are.

“The Conservative Group apologise if the use of this word may have caused offence. The Tweet has now been removed.”

Meanwhile coun Bailey said: “I regret posting the photo, however if that does raise awareness of the poverty in our country then we might get change.”

Following the Twitter spat leader of the city council Matthew Brown had called for the Conservative group to say sorry over their Nazi comment - although said that whether or not the Conservatives would get an apology from coun Bailey would be “a matter for Freddie”.

In the Tweet coun Bailey said: “40k followers on Twitter. Thanks people.” Behind him a man can be seen burning the blue poster, which had been covered in graffiti. Retweeting the image

Preston Conservatives hit back, calling coun Bailey a “Nazi” saying, “he’ll be burning the Torah next”. They also warned followers, “this is what a Corbyn future looks like”.