Preston city and Lancashire County councils working in partnership to consider options for the future of landmark Tram Road Bridge in Avenham Park

A Lancashire councillor has reiterated that the city and county authorities are working in partnership to consider options for the future of a landmark bridge in Preston.

It comes after Lancashire County Council (LCC) announced that it was not viable to repair the Old Tram Road Bridge in Avenham Park.

In the update on the footbridge, which links Preston to South Ribble, LCC said future options included “sourcing external funding for a new bridge, and managing its closure”.

Now county coun Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, has assured members of the public that he is very conscious of the role of the bridge in the Preston community.

He said: “We understand how important the bridge is to the people of Preston and both ourselves and the City Council are working together to look at possible options for the bridge.”

LCC, which is the authority responsible for highways, shut the Tram Road Bridge suddenly in February over safety concerns.

Since then those who use the bridge have been campaigning for it to be repaired and reopened.

Their hopes were dashed after LCC told the Post that parts of the bridge were “beyond repair”.

People from all walks of life took to Facebook afterwards to express their sadness at the loss and call for another bridge to be built.

Allana Harkins said: “Why not crowdfunding? There are ways to raise funds.

“That bridge means a lot to a lot of people.”