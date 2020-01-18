Preston church had special meaning for Natalie Watts and Tom Lowe's wedding

St Mary’s Brownedge Church at Bamber Bride holds a special place in Natalie Watt’s heart.

The church was not only the place where she tied the knot with Tom Lowe on New Year’s Day, but it was the first place he saw her, the church where she was baptised, the same place where her grandparents married and also the school church where Natalie works as a teacher.

Tom and Natalie Lowe PHOTOS: Laura Wood Photography

The couple, who live in Preston, are both teachers and met at work before a date at Cartmell races sealed their romance.

Tom proposed under Lytham Windmill on New Year’s Eve 2018 and plans started straight away for their wedding day which was just a year and a day later.

Natalie arrived at church to the bells chiming and she walked down the aisle to the traditional wedding march, something she had always dreamed of. They listened to Auld Lang Syne during the signing of the register.

A reception was held at Mitton Hall. They added some special touches themselves and Tom’s sister made all the stationery. His mum made the cake, which was rose gold, marble, pink and white, as well as the bridesmaid’s dresses. Natalie’s mum, sister and gran also helped with the flowers for the pew ends at the church.

Tom and Natalie Lowe

During the evening they danced to Elvis Presley – Can’t help falling in Love, but it was a struggle due to the size of Natalie’s dress. Entertainment was provided by the band Asteroids.

Natalie, 31, said: “We had such a perfect day, all our planning and preparations really paid off and even the weather came out for us. Marrying my best friend in front of everyone we love was the best moment of my life. I just wish we could do it all over again!” And Tom, 33, added: “When people said your wedding day goes by in a blur, you never really believe them. Every moment of it was brilliant, to marry the love of your life surrounded by friends and family was truly special.”

They plan a two week road trip to California in the summer.