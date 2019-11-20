Preston business to give away free Christmas Day meals to homeless people and emergency service workers

A Preston eatery will be spending Christmas Day giving free meals to homeless people and emergency service workers.

Roast, in Orchard Street, will once again be giving away free meals on December 25 from 11am until 3pm.

The business, which opened to the Preston public in February 2018, launched the initiative last Christmas as a way to give back to the city community.

Manager Karen Shivers said: "We did it last year and it was a great success.

"We thought it was something to put back into Preston city centre because we get trade all year round from the community.

"A few of us came in. My dad was down visiting from Scotland and he came in as well. My husband too. We all just had a great day."

The banner at Roast in Preston showcasing their selfless deed (Image: Roast/@roastctp)

Employee Naomi Hodgkiss added: "We did it last year and had such a good turnout with volunteers and the amount of people turning up.

"It was just nice to get the community together and a really massive event."

Naomi couldn't put a number on just how many people helped, adding that they were busy all afternoon.

"We had homeless people queued up down the street and also donations of Christmas bags for men and women so everybody got something to go away with," she added.

"The police couldn't get out to us so we took them sandwiches.

"We have to give something back; especially at this time of year."

Taking to Instagram, the business added that donations are also being accepted.

They said: "If you'd like to either come along to spread some love or make a donation in the form of sanitary products or nice warm clothes feel free to drop them off at our Preston branch [at] 2 Orchard Street.

"I'd like to thank you in anticipation of your kindness.

"So from everybody at Roast Happy Christmas and have a fantastic New Year. Thank you for all of your support."

