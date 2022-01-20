Preston Beer Girls founders Kally Draycott (left) and Emily Livesey

Tonight the city social group is holding a swap don't shop clothes event at local venue Plug & Taps on Lune Street from 6pm - 9pm.

The Preston Beer Girls was founded in autumn 2019 with a focus on ladies' appreciation of all things beer, but has extended from brewery tours and tastings to encompass other events - all offering an opportunity to socialise and have a fun night out.

Co-founder Kally Draycott said: "We decided to do the swap shop because a few of us were speaking about how we spend too much money on clothes."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plug & Taps on Lune Street, Preston is the venue for tonight's clothes swap shop

She said there was a recognition they maybe had too many clothes or clothes which no longer suited them as much. She said: "We thought we would set up a little time and space for somebody to bring something they might not wear and swap with things that suited them better to promote sustainability, save money and (make) less waste."

The Beer Girls Facebook page advises: "January is the perfect time to have a declutter and bring new life to your wardrobes and homes without spending a fortune. Out with the old, in with the new(ish)."

Donations of men's, women's and children's clothes and soft furnishings will be welcomed, provided they are freshly washed and clean. Homeware such as pictures, glasses, ornaments can also be brought along, but must not be damaged.

However many items you bring you will get tokens in return to swap for other items. Most items will be one token items, but jackets and shoes will earn two tokens.

If you have nothing to swap but want to go along and browse entry will be £3 for three tokens.

Any items left at the end of the evening will be donated to the Samaritans charity shop in Plungington and any cash raised will go to the February charity chosen by the Beer Girls.

The Beer Girls says anyone interested is welcome to attend. For good measure there will also be the chance to buy a beer or soft drink whilst browsing the pop-up swap shop.

The group's next monthly meet up will be on the first Tuesday in February at Winckley Square Ale House from 7pm. The Beer Girls' chosen charity for January is Sport In Mind, the UK mental health sports charity. Each month the group chooses a new charity to support.