Fifteen colleagues from Preston's Key Group have raised £5000 for Alzheimer's Society by doing a sponsored hike.

Fifteen colleagues from the Preston based retirement finance company, Key Group, have tackled the Langdale Pikes in the Lake District to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The team, led by Rachel East, Head of Advice Central at Key, hiked up the steep 6.2 mile route, with an ascent the equivalent to 244 staircases, raising a total of £5,000 for the charity.

Representatives from across Key Group took park in the sponsored hike, including those from the Compliance, HR, Marketing, Business Intelligence, as well as the Advice and Customer Servicing teams, whilst the Key Group CEO Simon Thompson also participated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team climbed the Langdale Pikes in the Lake District, which had an ascent the equivalent to 244 staircases.

Simon Thompson, said: “We had a great day and raised money for a really worthy cause. I am proud to be part of this team who put their all into both raising the money beforehand and on the day tackling the difficult terrain. The Alzheimer’s Society does incredibly valuable work providing education, support and funding research to create lasting change for people affected by dementia. As a company that is committed to supporting not only its customers, but the wider community, we know this money will help to make a real difference.”

Sue Swire, the Alzheimer's Society's Community Fundraiser for Cumbria & Lancashire, added: “What an amazing day, each one of the team made a fantastic effort climbing the 5 peaks, it was a tough climb and if that wasn’t enough everyone made a brilliant effort in obtaining sponsorship in the weeks leading up to the challenge. I cannot thank the team at Key Group enough for all their hard work and efforts in fundraising for us, their efforts enable us to reach more people through our vital support services, like the Dementia Connect support line.

“Our services have been used five and a half million times since the first lockdown began in March last year and have been a lifeline to thousands, but there are so many more who urgently need our help.”

Key Group, which has its headquarters in Preston, offers financial services for those both in and approaching retirement, and describes itself as being pioneers in the equity release market.

Celebrating its 22th anniversary in 2021, the Group has helped customers release more than £5 billion worth of equity from their properties, and is also one of the largest private employers in Preston, with over 600 colleagues.