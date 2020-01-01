Preston bar Kuckoo is shaking up the cocktail world

Rock’n’ roll cocktail bar Kuckoo hopes to leave customers pleasantly shaken and stirred with a new initiative.

The Preston venue has big plans for 2020 as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Now it has launched DIY cocktail making masterclasses for customers to find out more about the art of cocktail making

The Kuckoo brand was first founded in 2010 when the Preston site was launched.

Kuckoo in Chester opened its doors in 2013, and the Knutsford site followed the opening of Kuckoo in Sheffield in April 2017.

Now the owners of the Preston site have bought the building where the bar stands in Fox Street, as well as the site next door.

Owner and founder of Kuckoo, Richard Powell, said the DIY cocktail masterclasses should a prove popular addition to Kuckoo’s appeal.

He said: “The classes are a really awesome way to start your party, enhance a team building event or if you’re just looking to have a good time with your friends.”

Richard added: “We have big plans for the New Year. We want to invest more into the site, bringing it up-to-date and in line with the other bars in terms of interior styling.

“Which is why we are looking to refurbish the exterior and interior bar in early 2020.”

Richard introduced a “manager-less” system to the Kuckoo concept from day one.

He said: “It means each team member is individual and equal.

“Bartending is their career, not just a weekend job, and they are salaried - which in turn, encourages a skilled and motivated workforce.

“Many of the bartenders we have today have been with us since we first began and have undergone professional training and continued development to ensure they are happy, having fun, and doing the best job they can."