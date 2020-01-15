Power cut hits 39 properties in Fleetwood - this is when electricity will be restored

Have your say

Residents in Fleetwood woke up to find that they had no electricity.

39 properties in Fleetwood have been left without power since 8.55am today (January 15).

Electricity North West said the 39 properties that were without power were in the FY7 postcode area.

Power is expected to be restored by 2am on Thursday (January 16), leaving residents without power for nearly 22 hours.

The affected postcodes are:

FY7 7PD, FY7 7PF, FY7 7PN, FY7 7PP, FY7 7PR, FY7 7PS, FY7 7PT, FY7 7PU, FY7 7PX, FY7 7PY, FY7 8AS

