Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (January 8 - January 14).

Across Wyre, 26 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new holiday let, a new children's care home, an extension to a cricket club and changes to the former Fleetwood Hospital amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

Wyre planning applications Wyre planning applications validated between January 8 and Janaury 14.

Nateby Technology Park, Cartmell Lane, Nateby PR3 0LU Application validated on Jan 8 for proposed extension of existing industrial building (B2) for storage of car parts (B8).

53 Meadowcroft Avenue, Catterall PR3 1ZH Application validated on Jan 8 for two storey side extension incorporating new front porch with Juliet balcony to the side and single storey rear extension (Variation of condition 2 (Plans) on planning application 22/01036/FUL to allow alterations to proposed plans and elevations due to the discovery of an underground sewage pipe).

Land to the north and south of School Lane, Forton Application validated on Jan 8 for advertisement consent for 1 non-illuminated sign on site entrance wall, and 3no flag poles and banner for housing development