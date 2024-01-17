Poulton-le-Fylde, Thornton-Cleveleys & Over Wyre planning applications from last week awaiting a decision
Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (January 8 - January 14).
Across Wyre, 26 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include a new holiday let, a new children's care home, an extension to a cricket club and changes to the former Fleetwood Hospital amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.