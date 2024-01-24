Poulton-le-Fylde, Garstang and Thornton-Cleveleys planning applications from last week awaiting a decision
Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (January 15 - January 21).
Across Wyre, 19 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include a new application for the development off Garstang Road featuring a McDonalds and Starbucks, for a former bank in Fleetwood, and changes to Rawcliffe Hall Country Club and Caravan Park amongst others.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
