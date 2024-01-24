Across Wyre, 19 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new application for the development off Garstang Road featuring a McDonalds and Starbucks, for a former bank in Fleetwood, and changes to Rawcliffe Hall Country Club and Caravan Park amongst others.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

1 . Wyre planning applications All the Wyre planning applications validated between Janaury 15 and January 21

2 . 2 Chaucer Avenue, Thornton CleveleysFY5 2SY Application validated on Jan 15 for single-storey rear extension (following demolition of existing single-storey rear extensions)

3 . The Orchard 58 Garstang Road, Bowgreave PR3 1YE Application validated on Jan 15 for agreement of details reserved by conditions 3 (Drainage), 4 (Landscape and Habitat Creation and Management Scheme), 6 (Phase 1 Desk Study) on planning permission 21/00255/OUT

4 . Bay Horse 1 Station Road, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 5HY Application validated on Jan 15 for advertisement consent for the installation of replacement signs including 1 refurbished existing totem sign (illuminated), 3 sets of sign written texts, illuminated with 2 copper lanterns and 6 floodlights