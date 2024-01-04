News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Poulton-le-Fylde, Fleetwood and Pilling planning applications from the Christmas period awaiting a decision

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council over the past two weeks (December 18 and December 31).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:03 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 11:10 GMT

Across Wyre, 15 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include the construction of new homes, a new community sports pitch and an extension to Thornton Methodist Church amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

Wyre planning applications submitted between December 18 and December 31

1. Wyre planning applications

Wyre planning applications submitted between December 18 and December 31 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Outline application validated on Dec 18 for the erection of 2 detached dwellings with access, scale, appearance and layout applied for (landscaping only reserved) (persuant to variation of conditions 1 (landscaping), 2 (plans) 3 (materials), 4 (boundary treatments), 5 (drainage strategy), 6 (EVCP details), 10 (biodiversity plan) and 12 (levels details) on planning permission 20/01010/OUT

2. Land to north of Westfield Road and west of Meadows Lane, Claughton on Brock

Outline application validated on Dec 18 for the erection of 2 detached dwellings with access, scale, appearance and layout applied for (landscaping only reserved) (persuant to variation of conditions 1 (landscaping), 2 (plans) 3 (materials), 4 (boundary treatments), 5 (drainage strategy), 6 (EVCP details), 10 (biodiversity plan) and 12 (levels details) on planning permission 20/01010/OUT Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Applciation validated on Dec 18 for conversion on garage to form habitable room

3. 38 Cathrow Way Thornton Cleveleys FY5 5NG

Applciation validated on Dec 18 for conversion on garage to form habitable room Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Dec 18 for single storey rear extension. The extension will extend beyond the rear wall of the original house by 5.80 metres. The maximum height of the enlarged part of the dwellinghouse will be 3.00 metres. The height of the eaves of the enlarged part of the dwellinghouse will be 3.00 metres Open for comment icon

4. 7 Holmefield Close Thornton Cleveleys FY5 2QL

Application validated on Dec 18 for single storey rear extension. The extension will extend beyond the rear wall of the original house by 5.80 metres. The maximum height of the enlarged part of the dwellinghouse will be 3.00 metres. The height of the eaves of the enlarged part of the dwellinghouse will be 3.00 metres Open for comment icon Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GarstangCouncil