4 . 7 Holmefield Close Thornton Cleveleys FY5 2QL

Application validated on Dec 18 for single storey rear extension. The extension will extend beyond the rear wall of the original house by 5.80 metres. The maximum height of the enlarged part of the dwellinghouse will be 3.00 metres. The height of the eaves of the enlarged part of the dwellinghouse will be 3.00 metres Open for comment icon Photo: Google Maps