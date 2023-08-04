News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Man suffers gruesome injuries in knife attack
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Boy, 8, killed in collision with van was in care of local authority
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk

Post readers share their excitement over new Tipsy Chef Street Foodrestaurant opening date

When popular Tipsy Chef Street Food at Preston Flag Market announced it would be opening a sister site later this month, a flurry of excitement took hold.
By Emma Downey
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read

The new restaurant, which will stay open all night, will be based at Lancaster Road where the former Taco & Tequila used to be and will also be serving up bao buns, smash burgers and freakshakes

Here is what some of our readers had to say:

Simon Gooch: “Great news. Best of luck Tipsy Chef Street Food, best burgers in town!”

Jay Oates at The Tipsy Chef, Preston MarketJay Oates at The Tipsy Chef, Preston Market
Jay Oates at The Tipsy Chef, Preston Market
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tanya Elizabeth: “Great news. We went for the first time on Saturday. Food is delicious.”

Laura Anne Tennant: “Excited love me a bit of tipsy chef.”

Read More
Tipsy Chef Street Food in Preston announces opening date for new bar and restaur...

Kelly Blankson: “Congratulations.”

Katie Povall: “Can’t wait.”

Louise Hanlon: “Yes please.”

Adam Hadfield: “Need to try this in October!”

Related topics:Lancaster RoadFood