Post readers share their excitement over new Tipsy Chef Street Foodrestaurant opening date
The new restaurant, which will stay open all night, will be based at Lancaster Road where the former Taco & Tequila used to be and will also be serving up bao buns, smash burgers and freakshakes
Here is what some of our readers had to say:
Simon Gooch: “Great news. Best of luck Tipsy Chef Street Food, best burgers in town!”
Tanya Elizabeth: “Great news. We went for the first time on Saturday. Food is delicious.”
Laura Anne Tennant: “Excited love me a bit of tipsy chef.”
Kelly Blankson: “Congratulations.”
Katie Povall: “Can’t wait.”
Louise Hanlon: “Yes please.”
Adam Hadfield: “Need to try this in October!”