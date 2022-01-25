Originally from Preston, Dan, who now lives in Farrington has worked for the Ferret and the Guild Hall promoting for the past seven years.

With too many to mention, some of Dan's celebrity highlights include Ed Sheeran, Happy Mondays, Busted, The Cribs, Sister Sledge and Goldie Lookin Chain.

He said: "I started going to the Ferret when I was 15 or so, playing in bands there. I loved the place that much I then started working behind the bar. After doing that for a while at university, I rose to become general manager there."

Music venues promoter Dan Morris, 30, has called time on his night job.

It was at this point the venues promoter left, presenting Dan with the opportunity to take over the reins.

He added: "Turned out I was quite good at it and we continued to punch above our weight in terms of booking.

"After a couple of years, I was approached by the operations director at the Guild Hall, who wanted to bring live music back to the city. They then offered me a job and for the next three years we set to work bringing some of the biggest names to the city.

"After a successful period, we then decided to branch out to other venues in the city, making sure Preston was on the map in terms of live concerts. All in all we put 100s of gigs in the Preston Guild Hall, Live Venue, Charter Theatre, The Ferret, 53 Degrees, The Continental, Blitz, Roper Hall and of course Preston Minster where we ran full production live concerts."

Dan has brought the likes of Ed Sheeran to Preston.

After the Guild Hall shut down he went on to become a national concert promoter, which he still does, with a vast array of venues including Wembley Arena and The Royal Albert Hall.

Why did he decide to leave?

"My son is just about to turn one and I am confirming some of the biggest shows and tours of my career at my day job, so both of these need to be a priority and have my full attention."

What will he miss most?

"I will still be promoting nationally in my day job, but the thing I'll miss the most about booking in Preston is the community. Actually, being able to talk to people who have enjoyed an event you have worked on, and seeing their smiling faces watching their favourite bands play in some great venues in our humble city.

"It's different when you can see a band in your local venue, rather than having to travel to Manchester or Liverpool - it's a great sense of pride."

Favourite memory?

"Putting a Full Production gig inside Preston Minster on Church Street. It is a beautiful venue, and having a sell out crowd, watching The Sherlocks and some of my favourite artists inside such a unique and inspiring setting was just special."

Crediting Dan with being a huge force for great live music in the city, a spokesperson for the Ferret said: "He has played a massive part in keeping The Ferret fed over these couple of turbulent years and we’d like to thank him and wish him well for his future in bigger and better things.