Popular cleaner and volunteer at The Space Centre in Ashton, retires after 26 years

Families, staff and volunteers have said farewell to a much-loved team member at The Space Centre after 26 years.

Margaret Stanley joined the sensory centre in 1993 as a cleaner and she quickly became part of the team. The 65-year-old worked at the site, in Pedders Lane, Ashton, for a few hours during the week and ever weekend, as a cleaner and facilitator, and also volunteering to support the children.

Margaret, a mother-of-two, with five grandchildren, said; “I worked every weekend and that was when the parents came in, which I really enjoyed. They became close friends and I was invited to family parties.

“Whilst working, I also volunteered, helping out when I could. I thoroughly enjoyed my time there. I have to say a huge thank you to Creative Support, the owners of The Space Centre, who have been extremely kind and supportive. I will be spending more time looking after my granddaughter and I will be working part time at the Marina Cafe, on the docks.”

Norma Fisher, a trustee, said: “Margaret not only was a brilliant facilitator, but also helped out on a voluntary basis with fund raising events. Parents say she went over and above her call of duty and the families miss her so much, as the place isn’t the same without her.”

