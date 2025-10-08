Pop star Joe McElderry peforms in Lancashire this week & there's still tickets left!
Singer Joe McElderry first rose to fame as the winner of ITV’s The X Factor back in 2009 but has gone on to release five top 20 studio albums and thirteen singles over his 15 year career.
The 34-year-old has also had a successful stage career, boasting twelve stage roles, the latest of which - Pharoah in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - saw him head to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens in April.
Now Joe is preparing to head to Lancashire for the second time this year with what willl be his tenth ever tour...
When and why is Joe heading to Lancashire?
The South Shields born star is bringing his new tour ‘Joe Mcelderry Live 2025’ to the Lowther Pavilion in Lytham on Thursday, October 9.
What can we expect from the show?
Joe is taking his signature style back on the road this Autumn with his ‘Live 2025’ tour, intertwining operatic nuances and modern-day masterpieces.
Audiences can expect to dive into a live musical experience exploring an eclectic mix of self- penned high energy hits and timeless classics.
Posting about the tour on Instagram, Joe said: “Still time to grab tickets! Can’t wait to see you all! I’m ready for some fun!”
Has Joe said anything about his upcoming Lytham performance?
Joe has not posted anything specifically about his Lytham show but when we spoke to Joe ahead of his arrival in Blackpool earlier this year, he said this about Fylde coast audiences: “They're normally quite rowdy, if I remember rightly, they're always up for a good time and they always join in at the right moments. They always love a good night out in Blackpool don’t they, I'm always told.”
When we asked him about the difference between doing his own show vs a production like Joseph, Joe also said: “Obviously when you're doing your own show, the pressure and the intensity all lies on you, because there's nothing else to hide behind. You're singing your music, and it's you, you're in control of that and that is a completely different ball game and beast in itself. But... there's nothing like doing your own concert and the audience singing your music back to you.”
Are tickets still available?
Yes, standard tickets are £32.
A limited number of meet and greet tickets are also available, costing £75.
These tickets get you entry to the venue at 5.45pm with Meet & Greet starting at 6pm.
Tickets can be purchased online here.
You can also contact the Lowther Pavilion Box Office on 01253 794221 or by emailing [email protected].