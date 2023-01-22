Lancashire Police want to speak to him in connection with an alleged assault which happened in Westgate, Burnley, at 2.39am today (Sunday January 21).

The suspect ran off after being disturbed.

No arrest has been made but enquiries are being made to locate the suspect.

Police want to talk to this man in regard to an alleged assault in Burnley

A police spokesman said: “Although this is being treated as an isolated incident reassurance patrols will be increased in the area as a precaution.”

Do you have information or CCTV or dashcam footage?

