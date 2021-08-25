Police 'very concerned' for missing Leyland teen who has links to Chorley

Ian Read was last seen in the Larchwood Crescent area at around 1.30am today (Wednesday, August 25).

The 15-year-old is described as 6ft tall, of slim build, with dark blonde medium length hair.

He was last seen wearing black framed glasses, black jogging bottoms and a deep red top.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Andy Holder, of Chorley Police, said: "Ian's family are very concerned for his welfare and we need to find him as soon as possible.

"I would ask anybody who sees him - or Ian himself - to contact police as soon as possible."

Ian has links to Chorley, the Heywood area of Manchester and Llandudno.

Anyone with information about Ian's whereabouts has been urged to call 101, quoting log number 0334 of August 25.

Ian Read (pictured) is described as 6ft tall, of slim build, with dark blonde medium length hair. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

You can also email [email protected]

For immediate sightings, call 999.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.