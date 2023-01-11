Police search for missing man Frederick Mahon who disappeared from Royal Lancaster Infirmary
A police helicopter search is underway after a patient disappeared from hospital in Lancaster today (Wednesday, January 11).
There is concern for the welfare of Frederick Mahon after the 65-year-old went missing from Royal Lancaster Infirmary this morning.
He was last sighted on CCTV in Quarry Road, close to Lancaster Cathedral, at around 9.35am this morning.
Lancashire Police describe Frederick as 5ft 9ins with scruffy grey hair, a grey beard and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue joggers and black trainers with a red sole.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 0264 of January 11. Immediate sightings should be reported to 999.