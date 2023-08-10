He was last seen on Alston Avenue Blackpool at 3am on 9th August 2023 and was wearing a dark navy anorak coat with dark blue trousers and black trainers. He is described as a white male, 5 foot 9, slim build, blue eyes, slightly balding brown hair.

A police spokesperson said: “He is currently missing from home and we’re really concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.”

John has links to Chorley, The Lake District, Newcastle and Sheffield.