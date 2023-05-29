Police issue urgent appeal to find missing woman last seen in New Longton area
Police are searching for a woman missing from home.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th May 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 15:56 BST
Eleanor Sumner was last seen in the New Longton area, near Preston, and police say they are concerned for her welfare.
When she was last seen, Eleanor was wearing a grey jumper/hoodie, black jogging bottoms and white Nike trainers.
She is described as being 5ft 6 ins tall with long dark hair, possibly being worn in a ponytail.
If you have any information that could help police to find Eleanor, please contact 101 quoting log 0061 of the 29th May. For any immediate sightings, please call 999.