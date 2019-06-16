Police concern for teenage Preston girl missing since Friday night

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of Saskia Baldwin, 14 , who is missing from her home address in Preston.

Saskia was last seen in the Fylde Road area at around at 11pm on Friday night.

A spokesman for Preston Police said: "Saskia is described as a white female, 5ft 5in tall, with shoulder length ginger blonde hair that is shaved to the left side and of a slim build.

"When she was last seen she was wearing a white t-shirt, light blue coat, black leggings, black trainers and carrying a square blue handbag.

"We are now concerned for her welfare and are appealing for your help to find her."

If you have seen her or have any information, please call police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20190614-1638.