Police have put out an appeal to find a missing woman who has links to Clitheroe.

Elaine (63) was last seen at the Co-Op store, on Old Clitheroe Road, Dutton, between 1-15pm and 1-30pm on Monday, May 27th and police are asking that if anyone sees her they dial 999.