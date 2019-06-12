Police appeal to find missing teenage boy from Preston

Police are appealing for the public's help tonight to find a missing teenage boy from Preston.

Josh Elder, 16, also know as JJ, has been missing for more than a month.

A spokesman for Preston Police said: "Can you help us locate Josh Elder, also known as JJ. Josh is still missing from the Preston area since the 11th May 2019. He was last seen in the Lansdown Hill area of Preston.

"Josh is a white male, 16 years old, around 6ft tall, slim build, ginger coloured hair, last dressed in a Black tracksuit and is believed to frequent the Fulwood, Avenham, Deepdale and City Centre areas of Preston.

"Any information to help us locate him would be greatly appreciated.

"If you can help with this appeal, see Josh or have any other information regarding his whereabouts, please ring 101 or submit information online via http://socsi.in/zd4gC quoting log LC-20190511-1554."