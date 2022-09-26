News you can trust since 1886
Police appeal for information as a 72-year-old Lancaster woman with links to Preston remains missing

Preston Police have issued an appeal for information as a woman in her seventies remains missing after two months.

By Aimee Seddon
Monday, 26th September 2022, 6:24 pm
Christine Newton, 72, from Hornby, close to Lancaster, was last seen in July.

She was reported missing to police on September 18.

Have you seen missing Hornby woman Christine Newton?

Christine is described as white, 5ft 1in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes.

She has links to Lancaster, Preston and Liverpool.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0187 of September 18.