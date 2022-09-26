Police appeal for information as a 72-year-old Lancaster woman with links to Preston remains missing
Preston Police have issued an appeal for information as a woman in her seventies remains missing after two months.
Christine Newton, 72, from Hornby, close to Lancaster, was last seen in July.
She was reported missing to police on September 18.
Christine is described as white, 5ft 1in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes.
She has links to Lancaster, Preston and Liverpool.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0187 of September 18.