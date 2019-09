Have your say

Preston Police are appealing for help from the public in their search for a missing man.

Matthew Campbell was last seen leaving Fazackerly Street, Preston, on Saturday, September 21, in a taxi which dropped him off on Blackpool Promenade.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike T-Shirt, black shorts and trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to ring 101 quoting LC-20190925-0002.