Police appeal after Nelson woman goes missing

Have you seen Margaret Walsh?

Lancashire Police are appealing for information after she went missing from Nelson.

Margaret, 49, is believed to have gone missing from the town's Oxford Road area in Thursday.

She is described as white, with medium-length dark hair and has links to the Nelson and Burnley areas.

Police are very concerned for her welfare and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

PC Jessica Spence, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing to anyone who has seen Margaret, or knows where she is, to contact us.

“We have serious concerns about her disappearance and would ask anyone who knows where she is to call.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1045 of May 16.