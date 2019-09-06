Plenty to amuse all the family at the Funhouse in Preston

Have your say

A pop-up event that promises fun for all the family is back in Preston this month.

BabyLoved Family is run by Preston-based Helen Kerray, a teacher and education consultant, who has built the event up with the help of her family and friends, and a trusty band of quality local independent creative businesses and service providers.

The next event takes place on Saturday September 14 from 11am to 3pm at the People’s Production Lab in Preston city centre.

The BabyLoved Family FunHouse will be a stylish shopping and social event organised in association with Toddler Sense Preston.

The event is themed Disco Jungle for September and it caters for all from babies and toddlers to children and parents.

Fun will include glitter slime making, glad rags , family yoga, a family disco, a Jungle Safari themed experience, and a book swap.

There will also be locally-made cool creative quirky clothing, crafts and gifts.