Pledge to renew efforts to champion Fairtrade in Preston

Fairtrade looks set to continue to be championed in Preston.

A move to renew the city council’s commitment to the Fairtrade values could be reinvigorated as a motion is to be put before councillors.

Coun Brian Rollo is bringing the proposals to the table.

The motion states: “The Fairtrade principles of paying a premium that is wholly managed by farmers and workers themselves, and of minimum prices to protect producers from market volatility, are crucial to systematic change.

“Public bodies, including local authorities, should support ethical procurements policies, using their purchasing power to support Fairtrade and ensure their supply chains, at home and abroad, are free of exploitation, including modern slavery.”