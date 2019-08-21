Plea to help rescue dog subjected to horrific abuse

A woman who rescued a dog from a life of abuse on the streets of Turkey is appealing for help in saving its persecuted companion.

Cathy Brotherton’s heart melted when she heard the heart-breaking story of two-year-old Nese.

Meg who Cathy Brotherton wants to bring to the UK from Turkey

The cross-breed suffered daily persecution on the streets of a remote village near the famous Turkish tourist spot of Cappadocia for almost two years.

She and her companion, black Pointer-cross Meg, were regularly beaten and stoned by villagers who wanted them rid from their streets.

They were eventually rescued from that plight by Animal Friends of Turkey, a UK-registered charity that works tirelessly to help find UK homes for abused and abandoned dogs saved from the streets of Turkey.

Cathy, who works as a wellness coach for the Weight Watchers organisation, saw a Facebook appeal for someone to offer Nese a home and she felt compelled to open her home to her.

Nese, who has a permanently deformed front leg as a result of injuries incurred from her beatings, came on the long road trip across Europe to join Cathy in April.

And now she is hoping to raise the funds necessary to help bring her companion Meg on the same journey from Turkey to Morecambe to live in her Greenholme Avenue home.

Nese’s life has been transformed since she moved to the Lancashire coast and she has filled Cathy’s home with smiles and joy since the day she arrived.

Cathy said: "Considering the cruelty she has suffered, her ability to love people is amazing. She is still in a lot of pain from her leg injury and can only walk for 15 minutes at a time. It takes ages to complete a walk as she gets a hug from every person she meets on the way.

“She is constantly smiling and wagging her tail, and she never leaves our side. She needs to have us in sight at all times – she is just the happiest dog.”

Her companion Meg was found to have cancer when she was rescued but Animal Friends of Turkey funded her veterinary treatment and she is now in remission.

The charity then put out an appeal for someone to offer three-year-old Meg a new home in the UK and Cathy could not resist the call.

Cathy, who now volunteers some of her time to help the charity, said: “AFOT is an amazing charity and taking in Nese has changed our lives so totally in the best way possible.

“When we heard that they were looking for a home from Nese’s special friend who shared her suffering on the streets, how could we say no.

“Meg is now ready to travel but we are still trying to raise the £800 needed to fund her transport.”

A special donation page has been set up on the charity giving website wonderful.org and the link to that page is https://www.wonderful.org/appeal/helpreunitemegandneseintheuk-c2c07222