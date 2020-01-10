Plea for foster parents who can house Lancashire's children in the local area as figures show more than 20 new children come into county's care system each week

Around 20 new Lancashire children come into care each week and need urgent foster care placements, Lancashire County Council has revealed.

It comes as the authority urges people who could change a child’s life by fostering to come forward.

The county is appealing for foster carers



The campaign is aimed at people who can help ensure children stay in their communities.

The latest statistics available from March 2019 show that 76.7 per cent of children in care were placed within the authority area, compared to the 58 per cent nationally.



County Coun Phillippa Williamson, cabinet member for children, young people and schools, said: “While some children will always need to be placed away from the county for safeguarding reasons, or can be looked after by family, we want to ensure others get the opportunity to stay local.



“It can make all the difference if children can stay locally. By maintaining local links, the child can still go to the same school and keep routines with friends and hobbies. Ideally, we want to keep them close to home in secure placements, supporting them to return to their families when appropriate.”



For more information call the fostering recruitment team on 0300 123 6723.