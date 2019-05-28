Plans to transform two high rise office buildings in Preston into 130 apartments

Two high rise office buildings in the centre of Preston could be transformed into 130 apartments.

The plans for Red Rose House and Elizabeth House in Lancaster Road have been put forward to increase apartment living in the city centre.

Proposals from applicant John Heaton from The Heaton Group do not include any space for car parking but do include a storage area for 50 bicycles.

Planning documents sent to Preston City Council from agent Andrew Titterton of Studio KMA state: “The area is a priority for significant public sector investment and redevelopment with district and unique opportunities centred around the Markets Quarter, bus station and Guild Hall.

“It is envisaged that the revitalisation of this area could include a new city centre with restaurants and bars, enhancement of the city’s retail offer, upgraded public transport facilities and a transformed public realm.”

Elizabeth House and Red Rose House have both been vacant since October 2018.

If designs get the green light from town planners The Heaton Group will bring 75 apartments to Red Rose House, an 11-storey building, and 55 apartments to Elizabeth House, a nine-storey building.

According to design statements The Heaton Group hopes converting the offices will strengthen improvements to the public realm and boost the economic and social activity at all times of the day and night in the city.