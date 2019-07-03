Plans for restaurant and flat at former Lloyds TSB Bank in Ashton-on-Ribble

The vacant site of a former Lloyds TSB Bank in Ashton-on-Ribble could be converted into a restaurant and flats.

Applicant David Lee is seeking permission for the change of use of the former bank space at 465-467 Blackpool Road.

The unit when it was a Lloyds bank branch

He has sent planners at Preston City Council the proposal through agent Tom Lockwood.

Documents state: “The site is a vacant commercial premises former site of the TSB bank on the corner of Blackpool Road and Ecroyd Road located with the Blackpool Road, Woodplumpton Road local centre.

“The proposals is for the change of use from financial and professional services to restaurant or cafe and two first floor flats.”

According to designs the pedestrian access to the restaurant will remain the same while the access to the flats will be from the yard at number 467.

Parking provision does not feature in the plans. Documents say: “The application site currently has no off-street parking. There is no off-street parking proposed.

“It is expected traffic movements to the premises would be reduced by the increase in area used by domestic dwellings at first floor and the reduction in commercial activity.

"The restaurant visitors could increase activity but are likely to stay longer and therefore reduce the number of car trips.”

Since 2013, Preston, South Ribble and Chorley areas have lost at least 24 banks. The Lane Ends bank and cash machines in Blackpool Road to shut down in July 2016