Plans for high end nine-storey hotel in Preston city centre called The Caxton

A disused industrial two-storey building in Preston could be demolished to make way for a nine-storey hotel.

Plans for the hotel at six Marsh Lane reveal that it would provide space for 63 bedrooms and a ground floor restaurant and bar.

It is being tabled in front of town planners at a development meeting on Thursday, with officers at Preston City Council (PCC) recommending the build for the hotel to be approved.

Planning documents put together by agent PWA Planning on behalf of applicant, Ascena Developments, state: “It is proposed to demolish the existing buildings on the site and construct a nine-storey, 63-bed hotel including a bar and restaurant at ground floor level.

“The ground floor will also provide hotel lobbies, cellar, fridge, freezer storage and a staff room.”

The proposed building would effectively appear as three blocks, each nine-storeys in height.

The two main materials proposed will be brick and cladding. Each block will be finished with a different coloured brick.

The application says: “The overall scheme takes influence from William Caxton and in particular the old blocks from a printing press. This is reflected in the bold, extruded form of the hotel windows which also provide an additional seating area within the rooms.”

Three letters objecting to the plans have been received, expressing concerns about the overbearing impact of the hotel on neighbours, loss of privacy, and the scale of the development being out of keeping with surrounding buildings.

The hotel, bar and restaurant and staff and goods entrances would all be from Marsh Lane.